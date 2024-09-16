Emmy nominees in key categories

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 76th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

FX's epic Japanese drama "Shogun" topped the nominations list with 25, followed by two comedies -- FX's "The Bear" at 23 and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building at 21.

"True Detective: Night Country" led the nominees in the limited or anthology series categories at 19.

"Shogun" already claimed 14 awards at the pre-gala Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, and "The Bear" won seven.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr & Mrs Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Programs with most overall nominations:

"Shogun" - 25

"The Bear" - 23

"Only Murders in the Building" - 21

"True Detective: Night Country" - 19

"The Crown" - 18

"Saturday Night Live" - 17