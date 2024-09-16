Angara and Canva Phl discuss enhancing education with visual communication tools

Education Secretary Sonny Angara met with Canva Philippines on Monday to discuss the existing programs for Canva for Education Partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), aimed at providing schools, learners, and teachers with free and enhanced visual communication and collaboration platforms.

“I think, definitely Canva falls within the rubric of essential programs and technologies for 21st-century learners,” Angara said.

Officials of DepEd, the Australian Embassy, Austrade, and Canva Philippines explored various areas of collaboration to bridge the digital gaps in education and provide essential programs and technologies.

“President [Ferdinand] Marcos Jr. also enunciated this vision for schools as being incubators of creativity in this kind of technology,” Angara added.