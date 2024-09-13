SPIRIT OF BAYANIHAN: Meralco supports DepEd’s Brigada Eskwela 2024 to empower students, teachers

Jeffrey O. Tarayao, OMF President and Meralco chief Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) officer, stressed the significance of ensuring readiness of school facilities even before classes start.

"By partnering annually with DepEd and with the various local governments in the Meralco franchise area, Meralco and One Meralco Foundation commit to doing our part in ensuring schools are safe and prepared to welcome the students for a new year of learning," Tarayao said.

During the 2024 Regional Kickoff ceremony held at Rizal High School in Pasig City, OMF backed the Pasig City government, led by Mayor Victor Regis N. Sotto, in preparing for the opening of classes. Lone District of Pasig Rep. Roman T. Romulo, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert Jude Jaworski, DepEd-NCR Regional Director Dr. Jocelyn DR Andaya, and Pasig Schools Division Superintendent Sheryll Gayola attended the ceremony, themed "Bayanihan Para sa Matatag na Paaralan."

Sotto said the people of Pasig were grateful to Meralco for its unwavering support of the local government's various programs and initiatives to benefit the community.

"Maging sa LGU, kasama natin sila araw-araw at sigurado ako tutulong sila sa lahat ng schools natin hindi lang sa Pasig kung hindi sa buong region din, kaya maraming maraming salamat sa Meralco (Even in the LGU, Meralco has been with us every day, and I'm sure it will help our schools, not only in Pasig, but in the whole region. That is why, thank you very much, Meralco)," Sotto said during the activity.

To make school communities safe and promote a more conducive learning environment, Meralco and OMF, along with Meralco volunteers, inspected electrical wirings and pruned trees in public schools to avoid electrical hazards and provide stable and reliable electricity service.