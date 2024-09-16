Air, sea patrols in WPS to continue, Navy assures

The military will be non-stop in conducting maritime patrols and air surveillance in the country’s occupied features in the West Philippine Sea, including in Escoda Shoal, a ranking navy official said Monday.

Despite the recent pullout of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), from the Escoda Shoal, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, assured the military’s commitment to defending and protecting the country’s territorial integrity in its exclusive economic zone.

“Tuluy-tuloy naman ang maritime patrols ng Navy ships at air surveillance flights ng Air Force and Navy aircraft natin (The Navy ships will continue its maritime patrols while the aircraft from the Philippine Air Force will sustain air surveillance),” Trinidad told reporters in a message.

Trinidad stressed the Armed Forces of the Philippines maintained its efforts since the Department of National Defense introduced the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, signifying the country’s seriousness in addressing the current external security challenges.

“Noon pa man, ang ating tuon ay sa mga features natin sa WPS na ang mga ito ay manatiling atin; kailanman ay hindi nawala at tinitiyak namin na hindi mawawala sa ating close monitoring ang Escoda, at ang kabuuan ng WPS (Since the beginning, we have been focused on maintaining WPS in our possession; it will never be taken from and we assured the public that we are in close monitoring of Escoda and the entire WPS),” he said.

The National Maritime Council earlier said the Philippines will keep on “monitoring and documenting any or all illegal activities” of foreign forces in WPS.

However, Trinidad refused to give further details on whether the AFP would deploy a navy ship to be anchored in Escoda shoal.

“The Philippine Navy -- and the AFP -- has been conducting surface patrols and air surveillance flights in the West Philippine Sea to secure and protect the integrity of the national territory and to contribute to regional peace and stability,” Trinidad reiterated.

Trinidad emphasized the military will continue to perform its mandate and “will not be deterred” amid all the security challenges in the WPS.

The Philippine Coast Guard’s 97-meter ship previously anchored at the disputed shoal was “compelled” to return to its homeport in Puerto Princesa, Palawan due to “unfavorable weather conditions and depleted supplies of daily necessities” as well as the need to evacuate PCG coast guard “requiring medical attention.”

BRP Teresa Magbanua was subjected to China Coast Guard’s harassment and deliberate ramming, resulting in structural damages, last 31 August.