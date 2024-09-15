Phl pulls out 'Magbanua' ship from disputed shoal

The 97-meter Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, anchored at the disputed Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea has left the area on Sunday and is now sailing back to homeport in Manila.

National Maritime Council chairperson, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, confirmed the PCG ship’s departure from Escoda Shoal.

"After more than five months at sea, where she carried out her sentinel duties against overwhelming odds, BRP Teresa Magbanua is now sailing back to her homeport with her mission accomplished,” Bersamin said in a statement.

The Philippine government touted the BRP Teresa Magbanua for braving the “encirclement by a larger flotilla of intruders, battled inclement weather, with her crew surviving on diminished daily provisions.”

“What made this possible is the determination and dedication of the men and women on board, who crewed her in the finest tradition of our Philippine Coast Guard sailors, and in honor of the heroine for whom she was named,” Bersamin said.

The executive secretary said the repositioning “will allow the Magbanua to address the medical needs of some of her crew, undergo needed repairs, and allow her crew to enjoy a well-deserved furlough and reunion with their loved ones.”

“After she has been resupplied and repaired, and her crew recharged, she will be in tiptop shape to resume her mission, along with other PCG and AFP assets, as defenders of our sovereignty,” he added.