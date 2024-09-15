PhilHealth VII released P5.4B in claims from Jan-Aug

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation in Central Visayas (PhilHealth Region VII) reported on 13 September 2024 that it disbursed P5.35 billion in member claims from January to August this year.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum, PhilHealth Region VII Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto highlighted that the top medical case was Community-Acquired Pneumonia III, with 19,666 claims amounting to P284.6 million. This was followed by Urinary Tract Infection at P57.8 million with 7,312 claims, Acute Gastroenteritis at P38.9 million with 6,744 claims, Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever with warning signs at P51.9 million with 5,261 claims, and Hypertension at P28.2 million with 3,017 claims.

For medical procedures, Newborn Care topped the list at P266.7 million with 49,330 claims, followed by Hemodialysis at P1 billion with 252,957 claims. Obstetric Care for normal spontaneous deliveries amounted to P139.2 million with 23,680 claims, while Chemotherapy recorded P154.8 million with 19,179 claims, and Maternity Care from prenatal to postnatal at P151.3 million with 17,079 claims.

Cabrieto also revealed that PhilHealth's Central Office had awarded Region VII a 97.46-percent overall satisfaction rating for 2023. She added that a 30-percent increase in case rates had been implemented this year in benefit delivery.

The benefit packages cover conditions such as high-risk pneumonia, acute stroke (ischemic and hemorrhagic), hemodialysis, and orthopedic implants under the Z Benefit Package. Additionally, Cabrieto noted that claims payments in the region are processed within an average of 25 days, well within the required 60-day timeframe.