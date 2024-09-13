PhilHealth clarifies coverage concerns for indirect contributors

PhilHealth has issued a statement addressing recent claims about the alleged removal of health coverage for 30 million members, including those under the 4Ps program, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. The organization reassures the public that all Filipinos, particularly those in marginalized sectors, remain covered under the Universal Health Care Law, and calls for vigilance against misleading information.

PhilHealth Statement on the Alleged Removal of Coverage of Indirect Contributors

PhilHealth is deeply concerned with the misleading statements made by the Medical Action Group on the alleged unilateral removal by the Department of Budget and Management of the PhilHealth coverage of 30 million 4Ps, senior citizens, and PWD members and their dependents for the year 2024. This statement is utterly erroneous, misguided and misinformed.

PhilHealth wishes to clarify that all Filipinos, being automatic members of the National Health Insurance Program, are assured of immediate eligibility to their health insurance benefits anytime they are in need of medical treatment at any accredited health facility in the country. This is clearly mandated in Sections 5 and 6 of the Universal Health Care Act of 2019, regardless of the level of allocation that the Congress provides to the program every year.

It is unfortunate that the MAG quoted Section 12 of Republic Act 7875, as amended by RA 10606, which requires payment of a number of months in contributions before one can avail of the benefits. This has since been repealed by the UHC Law when it took effect in 2019. Every Filipino especially those in the marginalized and vulnerable sectors, being Indirect Contributors of the program, can access their benefits anytime they need them as guaranteed by the UHC Law.

We advise everyone to be mindful and remain vigilant against disinformation that aims to misrepresent, confuse and sow discord.

We assure all the members and partner health facilities that PhilHealth and the DBM are working hand in hand with Congress to ensure that contributions for Indirect Contributors are properly funded through the subsidies that the Congress provides through the general appropriations laws it enacts.