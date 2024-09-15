New emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’

Make room for new emotions when the top animated movie of all time, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, makes its streaming debut on Disney+ 25 September.

Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and celebrated by critics as “absolute perfection, hilarious” by Jazz Tangcay, Variety and “an unforgettable experience” by Landon Johnson, Awards Watch, the highly-anticipated heartwarming sequel has already proven to be a blockbuster smash hit. Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally and currently the eighth highest grossing film in global box office history.

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Stream Inside Out 2 starting 25 September on Disney+.