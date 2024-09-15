Missile from Yemen hits central Israel

JERUSALEM (AFP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Yemen’s Houthi rebels of retaliation after the group claimed a missile attack on central Israel.

“This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us,” Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.

“Those who need a reminder in this matter are invited to visit the port of Hodeida,” he added, referring to Yemen’s Red Sea city that Israeli warplanes bombed in July after the Houthis claimed a drone strike that killed a civilian in Tel Aviv.

The missile fired from Yemen triggered a rush to shelters in central Israel on Sunday, causing no injuries but again adding to regional tensions nearly a year into the Gaza war.

After the incident, Agence France-Presse photographers saw firefighters putting out a brush fire near Lod and saw broken glass at a train station in Modin, about 20 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who claimed the attack, are among Iran-backed groups in the Middle East that have been drawn into the conflict after Hamas Palestinian militants’ October attack against Israel triggered war in Gaza.

The rebels targeted an Israeli “military position” in the Jaffa area, around Tel Aviv, using a “ballistic missile that succeeded in reaching its target,” Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a video statement, adding that “the enemy’s defenses failed to intercept it.”

In July, the Houthis claimed a drone strike that penetrated Israel’s air defenses and killed a civilian in Tel Aviv, at least 1,800 kilometers from Yemen.

Israel’s military said “a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the East and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.”

“The missile was fired from Yemen,” it added later.

Sirens sounded prior to the missile, the military said, leading to what local media described as a scramble for shelters in the greater Tel Aviv area.

A paramedic service said several people were slightly injured while “on their way to shelters.”