Last rites for a chanter of Panay Bukidnon stories

Caballero, who passed away on 17 August at the age of 85, was a revered chanter of epics and stories, locally called sugidanon, of the indigenous Panay Bukidnon people, who reside in the interiors and upland areas of Panay Island in Western Visayas.

He was honored with the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA), or National Living Treasures award in 2000 by the state. Administered by the NCCA, GAMABA is the Philippines’ highest honor for indigenous artisans, craftsmen and practitioners of traditional and folk arts and crafts who do not only uphold traditions but also produce works of exemplary quality and pass the skills and knowledge to members of their communities. It is regarded in the same level as the Order of National Artists. There are 25 awardees, called Manlilikha ng Bayan, since the award was established in 1992. Caballero was the only Manililikha ng Bayan from the Visayas.

Born on 25 December 1935, Caballero belonged to a family of chanters and storytellers, whose ancestors were practitioners of oral traditions. He was known to be able to chant 10 sugidanon (epics or stories) in old Kinaray-a or a language related to Kinaray-a said to be no longer spoken. He collaborated with researchers and scholars in the documentation of the epics Humadapnon and Labaw Donggon. He also encouraged community members to continuously practice their oral traditions. Aside from being a manugsugidanon (chanter or storyteller), he was also a manughusay, an arbiter or mediator, in his community. His passing is considered a great loss to Philippine cultural heritage.

His wake ran from 21 August to 2 September, and traditional Panay Bukidnon funerary ceremony, rituals and other observances were held on 1 September in Purok 2 in Garangan.

The ceremony began with the daray and haya in the morning, a moment for community members to gather and grieve at the wake. The community also began preparing the pangasi or rice wine.