Last rites for a chanter of Panay Bukidnon stories

The community and national mourning on passing of and paying of respects to Manlilikha ng Bayan Federico Caballero culminated with a state necrological service on 3 September at the Calinog Public Plaza in the barangay of Poblacion Ilaya, Calinog, Iloilo.
Spearheaded by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the state funeral featured full military honors and was made meaningful by tributes and messages from members of the Caballero family and the Panay Bukidnon community in the barangay of Garangan, local officials, cultural workers and experts and some officials of the national government.
Caballero, who passed away on 17 August at the age of 85, was a revered chanter of epics and stories, locally called sugidanon, of the indigenous Panay Bukidnon people, who reside in the interiors and upland areas of Panay Island in Western Visayas.
He was honored with the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA), or National Living Treasures award in 2000 by the state. Administered by the NCCA, GAMABA is the Philippines’ highest honor for indigenous artisans, craftsmen and practitioners of traditional and folk arts and crafts who do not only uphold traditions but also produce works of exemplary quality and pass the skills and knowledge to members of their communities. It is regarded in the same level as the Order of National Artists. There are 25 awardees, called Manlilikha ng Bayan, since the award was established in 1992. Caballero was the only Manililikha ng Bayan from the Visayas.
Born on 25 December 1935, Caballero belonged to a family of chanters and storytellers, whose ancestors were practitioners of oral traditions. He was known to be able to chant 10 sugidanon (epics or stories) in old Kinaray-a or a language related to Kinaray-a said to be no longer spoken. He collaborated with researchers and scholars in the documentation of the epics Humadapnon and Labaw Donggon. He also encouraged community members to continuously practice their oral traditions. Aside from being a manugsugidanon (chanter or storyteller), he was also a manughusay, an arbiter or mediator, in his community. His passing is considered a great loss to Philippine cultural heritage.
His wake ran from 21 August to 2 September, and traditional Panay Bukidnon funerary ceremony, rituals and other observances were held on 1 September in Purok 2 in Garangan.
The ceremony began with the daray and haya in the morning, a moment for community members to gather and grieve at the wake. The community also began preparing the pangasi or rice wine.
In the afternoon, a community leader delivered the paghanduraw, a traditional eulogy highlighting Caballero’s contributions. During the pamalasan after the eulogy, community elders contemplated the lessons and other learnings inspired by Caballero’s life and legacy.
The pangasi was shared among community members and guests in the evening as rituals continued and was offered to the spirits of the dead and other kinds of spirits. Community members also performed the binanog dance and chanted stories until the break of dawn.
Caballero’s remains were transferred to the town plaza for the 3 September state service.
After the opening remarks of Reden S. Ulo, head of the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan Executive Council, the message from Iloilo governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr. was read by provincial administrator Raul Banias, and Calinog mayor Francisco L. Calvo’s message was read by municipal administrator Rachel Manero.
Merly Delfin, GAMABA coordinator for Caballero; Dr. Alicia P. Magos, anthropologist and professor emeritus of the University of the Philippines in the Visayas; former NCCA chairman Dr. Felipe de Leon, Jr.; and Rowena Caballero Rafil, daughter of Caballero, shared remembrances, insights and reflections on Caballero’s life and work, highlighting his dedication to safeguarding and promoting the Panay Bukidnon oral traditions.
Fellow Manlilikha ng Bayan Teofilo Garcia, maker of Ilocano-Itneg gourd hat from Abra, also paid tribute. Other Manlilikha ng Bayan graced the ceremony — Blaan mat weaver Estelita Bantilan, Ilocano dallot practitioner Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, and Tboli chanter Rosie Sula.
NCCA chairman Victorino Mapa Manalo also delivered his remarks and read a message from senator Loren B. Legarda, who is a member of the NCCA Board of Commissioners.
“Sa murang edad ay natuto na si Nong Pedring sa kanyang ina at lola. Ang kanyang pagmamahal sa mga alamat ay siyang nagbigay-buhay sa kultura at kuwento ng kanyang pamayanan (At an early age, Nong Pedring learned from his mother and grandmother. His love for legends give life to the culture and stories of his community),” Legarda said. “Pagmamahal, oras, talento, at sakripisyo ang bumuo sa mga kuwento ng paglalakbay sa mga epiko. Ito rin ang mga naging bahagi ng tungkulin ni Nong Pedring upang mapanatili at makarating sa susunod na henerasyon ang kuwento ng ating mga ninuno (The stories of journeys in epics were formed by passion, time, talent and sacrifice. These also became part of Nong Pedring’s duties in safeguarding the stories of our ancestors for the next generation).”
“Nasa ating mga kamay na ngayon ang responsibilidad na ituloy ang iniwan ni Nong Pedring. Ang kanyang pamana ay magpapatuloy hangga’t mayroong umaawit at nagsasalaysay (Nong Pedring’s legacy is now in our hands and our responsibility. His legacy continues as long there are those who chant and tell the stories),” she further said.
Ulo read Proclamation No. 678 that Malacañan Palace has issued, declaring 3 September 2024 as a Day of National Mourning in honor of Caballero.
“The death of Manlilikha ng Bayan Federico Caballero is a great loss to our nation, and it is appropriate to honor his outstanding commitment to the preservation of the Panay Bukidnon cultural and artistic heritage,” said the proclamation, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
With the issuance, the national flag would be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad in accordance to the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.
Representing the family, Nancy, youngest child of Caballero, expressed appreciation to all who have participated in the state tribute and to those who supported and collaborated with her father.
The necrological service also included ceremonial offering of flowers; the chanting of an excerpt of a sugidanon by Romulo Caballero, Federico’s brother; and performance of a binanog dance by Federico’s immediate family members, Rafil, Rodger Gibaliga, Raami Diaz, Regina Caballero, Novishane Ymaza and Rolando Caballero.
Manalo turned over or entrusted Caballero’s GAMABA medallion to his surviving family for safekeeping. Caballero’s remains were then returned to Garangan for interment.