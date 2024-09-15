Kanlaon Volcano registers 13 tremors

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Sunday that 13 volcanic tremors in Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island occurred over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, it spewed 10,880 tons of sulfur dioxide, or SO2, while its plumes were obscured.

Kanlaon's edifice was also observed to be inflated.

Alert Level 2 remains in Kanlaon Volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit remain prohibited, said Phivolcs.

The public is warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.