‘Ferdie,’ habagat death toll at 6

Six individuals reportedly died due to the recent landfall of typhoon “Ferdie” which enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council’s (NDRMMC) report on Sunday, four of the reported fatalities were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and two from the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Two individuals are reportedly missing, from the Western Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Affected families were tallied at 47,166, equivalent to 203,197 persons. Of this population, 3,528 families, or 13,825 persons, are temporarily taking shelter in 133 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, 17 road sections and three bridges remained impassable, and 97 houses were destroyed.

Some infrastructure from Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Soccsksargen was also damaged, estimated to value at P200,000.

Nearly P4 million worth of assistance has already been provided to affected families, said NDRRMC.

A low-pressure area entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon.

It has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 48 hours, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.