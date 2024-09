LOOK: The DAILY TRIBUNE team—Publisher Willie Fernandez, Vice President Chingbee Fernandez, Lifestyle Editor Dinah Ventura, and Sports Editor Julius Manicad—attend the "PH to Serve", a concert for the one-year countdown to the Philippine hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025, on Sunday, 15 September 2024, at the Kalayaan Grounds, Malacañang Compound in Manila. Yummie Dingding