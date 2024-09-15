Ayala, best among TIME elite listers

A ranking of the international magazine TIME placed diversified giant Ayala Corp. as the best company in the country, topping 12 other domestic conglomerates.

The World’s Best Companies 2024 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe.

This distinction is presented by TIME and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“In our 190th anniversary year, we are grateful to be recognized for quality, and are delighted that this is the second year in a row to have achieved such recognition,” Cezar Consing, president and CEO of Ayala Corporation, said.

He added: “If we continue to build businesses that enable people to thrive, we’ll continue to be among the world’s leading companies.”

Companies that made the list were judged based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

Employee satisfaction surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants.

Wide sentiment

The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations from employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees.

Only companies generating a revenue of at least $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered in the ranking.

The ESG data of the companies were also evaluated among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.