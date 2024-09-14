Third day of 2024 Bar Exams set for 15 September

The Supreme Court will conduct the third and final day of the 2024 online Bar examinations on Sunday, 15 September, across 13 testing centers nationwide.

While the exact number of examinees for the final tests has not been confirmed, over 10,400 candidates participated in the first two days on 8 and 11 September. The upcoming tests will cover Criminal Law in the morning, and Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises in the afternoon.

The Supreme Court plans to release the list of passers before the year ends, with the oath-taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys to follow shortly after.

SC Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, chairperson of the 2024 Bar exams committee, reported that the first two days of examinations proceeded smoothly. Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and other justices visited local testing centers (LTCs) nationwide, offering words of encouragement to the examinees.