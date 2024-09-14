Tala Phl takes legal action vs FB fraudsters

Global fintech company Tala over the weekend sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation, asking the NBI to initiate criminal action against 70 identified fraudsters targeting their customers.

Tala Site Operations Director Paulo Dalupan and Senior Legal Counsel Paolo Sumilong filed a case under the new Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act together with legal counsel Alexandra Aure and furnished the NBI with the names of the fraudsters.

Fraud through social engineering

Posing as “assisters” or impersonating Tala employees on Facebook, these fraudsters used social engineering and other deceptive practices to convince customers to share their personal information and security codes.

The fraudsters then gain access to financial accounts, leaving unsuspecting customers responsible for any transactions.

Aure said Tala protects consumers through proactive efforts against fraud and pushes for a safer, fairer financial services industry.

It advises the public to avoid “assisters” and “agents” offering help for a fee on Facebook, Telegram and other social media and messaging apps.