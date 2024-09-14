LIFE

SM shows appreciation for public servants on CSC Anniversary

SM Store celebrates the 124th Civil Service Anniversary with an exclusive offer for government employees. From 20-22 September, 2024, all civil servants can enjoy P300 off on a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 at participating SM Store branches nationwide.

To avail of the discount, government employees need to present a government ID and SM Advantage Card (SMAC) at the cashier.

This promotion is part of SM Store’s ongoing recognition of the dedication and hard work of government employees across the country.

For more information about the promo, visit SM Store’s website, or follow @SMStore on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates.

