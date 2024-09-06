SM Retail expands waste mgm’t scheme

The Sy Family-led SM Group is significantly increasing its efforts in sustainable business operations.

SM Retail, the operator of SM shopping malls, announced on Friday that it will initiate waste segregation campaigns in 75 stores nationwide.

SM Retail, after the successful installation of recycling bins in 25 branches across the National Capital Region, will expand its commitment to promoting responsible waste management practices.

The company plans to extend this initiative to 50 additional provincial locations in the coming weeks.

The waste segregation system, categorized into Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable, aims to encourage behavioral change in customers and employees. The system is designed to simplify waste management and encourage responsible disposal practices.

Practical steps taken

“By placing recycling bins in 75 of our department stores, SM Retail is taking a practical step towards improving waste management,” said Luis Lava, vice president for Workplace and Administration at SM Retail Inc. The initiative aligns with SM’s broader goal of reducing environmental impact through clear and effective waste practices.

Beyond retail stores, the waste-free campaign extends to various SM properties, including malls, residences, hotels and offices. SM is also engaging its mall tenants through educational efforts to join the collective push for sustainability.

Highlighting its broader sustainability efforts, SM Prime’s joint venture with GUUN Co. Ltd. focuses on converting non-recyclable materials into eco-friendly ‘fluff fuel’ for industrial use, reducing waste, and supporting cleaner energy.

Meanwhile, SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. has diverted nearly 200 tons of food waste from landfills through composting and local partnerships and has repurposed condemned linens into new products through the Tela Tales project.

Through the Hapag Movement, SM Development Corp. is tackling food insecurity by rescuing surplus food and transforming it into meals for local communities. With the participation of over 40 developments, the initiative aims to provide 450,000 meals over the next 18 months.

The #SMWasteFreeFuture program highlights SM’s leadership in sustainability and demonstrates how collaborative efforts can significantly impact waste management and resource conservation across multiple sectors.