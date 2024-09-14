Rise in survey score points towards service ‘high road’

As a providential gift on his birthday last Friday, the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. received a higher net satisfaction score as indicated by a recent survey.

Mr. Marcos said the improved poll rating will motivate him further to work harder and do better in public service.

As he expressed elation over the 11-point increase in his net satisfaction rating, Marcos vowed his administration will “take the high road” in its efforts “not merely to seek popularity, but to render genuine and effective service that improves” the lives of Filipinos, strengthens the nation and secures the country’s future.

“While we are elated by this validation of our hard work, we view it more as a challenge to do even better,” he said.

“Indeed, positive ratings always encourage us, but we remain focused on improving the key metrics that fulfill our promises to the people,” he added.

Based on the results of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from 23 June to 1 July, Marcos’s net satisfaction rating improved to a “good” +40 in June from a “moderate” +29 in March.

The poll indicated that 62 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 22 percent were dissatisfied and 15 percent were neutral with the “general performance of the current national administration.”

Positive for housing

The Marcos administration received “good” ratings on implementing housing programs for the poor (+47), developing science and technology (+46), creating policies that will generate job opportunities (+45), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+38) and ensuring food security (+35).

It also earned a “moderate” mark on preparing for problems being caused by climate change (+29), defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+22) and ensuring that no family will ever go hungry and have nothing to eat (+18).

Those surveyed also rated the Marcos administration as “very good” in helping disaster victims (+64), improving children’s education (+62) and helping the poor (+51).

“More than the results of any opinion poll, this is the true reward and reaffirmation we seek,” Marcos said.