Risa shoots down hospital arrest

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Saturday shot down the motion of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy to be placed under hospital arrest in his hometown, Davao City, while he undergoes trial on the criminal charges against him.

Hontiveros pointed out that Quiboloy is facing “serious crimes” of human trafficking, rape and child abuse.

“All accused should be treated equally, regardless of their status or connections. There should be no special treatment for him,” the senator said.

Hontiveros said the embattled pastor seemingly wished to evade court proceedings, hence, his camp filed the petition.

“He is so entitled but he has no place to request for a hospital arrest in Davao. Why Davao? Because he has an influential friend there?” she asked.

In a press briefing over the weekend, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy’s camp filed a motion before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 for a hospital arrest for the preacher and one of his co-accused, Ingrid Canada, at the Veterans Memorial Center in Davao City due to underlying severe medical conditions.

In response to the motion, the judge instead required the PNP to facilitate medical checkups for Quiboloy and Canada.

“Because they have existing medical conditions and they are having a hard time in the custodial facility, the judge decided to require the PNP to have government doctors check their medical conditions,” Fajardo said.

Hontiveros stressed that Quiboloy had no right to choose where he will be detained.

“Wala na siya sa loob ng ‘King Dome,’ kaya huwag na siyang mag-astang Diyos (He is no longer inside the ‘King Dome,’ so he should stop pretending he is God),” Hontiveros said.

Quiboloy and his four co-accused pleaded not guilty to qualified human trafficking charges before Pasig RTC Branch 159.

Over the weekend, the Pasig RTC also ordered the transfer of Quiboloy’s co-accused Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, Jackielyn Roy and Sylvia Cemañes to the Pasig City jail from the PNP custodial center, while the pastor will remain at the Camp Crame facility.

On 11 September, Quezon City RTC Branch 106 issued a separate order to transfer Quiboloy and his co-accused Cresente Canada to the jail in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City.