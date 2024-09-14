Police hunt Antipolo theft suspect

Police in Antipolo City are tracking down an unidentified suspect who stole P186,520 after robbing a pharmacy in Barangay Bagong Nayon early Friday morning.

Initial investigations revealed that Jennifer dela Vega, the 50-year-old owner of Generics Pharmacy, discovered the robbery while opening the store.

Reviewing CCTV footage, the victim saw an unidentified man breaking the padlocks on the rolled-up door to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect stole a cash register valued at P128,000 and assorted medicine products worth P58,520.

The Antipolo City Police Station is continuing its investigation, and any relevant information will be forwarded as soon as it becomes available.