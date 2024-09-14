PCO on Pres. Marcos’ Duran Duran party: ‘Thrown by old friends, no cost to gov't'

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday defended President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos against allegations of throwing an expensive private concert at a Pasay hotel in celebration of his 67th birthday.

In a statement, PCO clarified that Marcos attended a party organized by his old friends “after a tiring day filled with official engagements” and “to his surprise and appreciation” Duran Duran performed for him.

“After a tiring day filled with official engagements, he attended a party thrown by his old friends at a hotel in Pasay, and to his surprise and appreciation, music was provided by Duran Duran,” the PCO said, in response to vlogger Sass Sassot’s claim that Marcos reportedly had a private party to celebrate his birthday at the Manila Marriot Hotel and that Duran Duran had a private concert for the President “using taxpayers’ money.”

Sassot criticized the President’s alleged use of people’s money for his self-fulfilment.

“Thank you Filipino taxpayers for paying for the private life enjoyment of the President because it is so stressful for the president to lead you, so cut the president some slack if he chooses to spend your hard-earned taxes because he is already working so hard,” the vlogger wrote on her Facebook account.

In its defense, the PCO stated that the party was done “at no cost to the government.”