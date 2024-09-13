Not resting on his garland In a fun moment away from his daily responsibilities, President Ferdinand R. Marcos was honored with a wreath for his birthday when he and the First Family sampled vegetable dishes by home cooks from various municipalities within Ilocos Norte for the Natnateng Cook-Off Showdown, which was part of the 107th birth anniversary celebration for the former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. two days ago.
Healthcare takes spotlight on BBM’s birthday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Friday, on his 67th birthday, that the government would begin covering the expenses of patients confined in Level 3 public hospitals nationwide.

Speaking at the launch of the Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, Marcos said this effort to provide free health services is his gift to patients on his 67th birthday.

“We also aim to help our countrymen with medical needs. So today, we will cover all the fees of patients in all public Level 3 hospitals in the country,” Marcos said.

He also announced that mini trade fairs, business counseling, and entrepreneurial training have been organized in the area.

“Of the many things we can celebrate today, the most special is the opportunity to serve every Filipino and bring the government closer to the people,” Marcos added.

“This day is not just about celebration but about giving a new beginning and real change in the life of every Filipino,” he added.

The Department of Health previously said it would release P328 million to 22 tertiary hospitals nationwide to cover the free medical expenses of patients undergoing treatment.

