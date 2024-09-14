Pastor sought by US pleads not guilty in Philippine sex trafficking case

A Philippine pastor wanted in the United States for sex trafficking children pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Manila Friday, his lawyer said.

Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God" and ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, surrendered last Sunday two weeks into a police search of his sect's sprawling compound in Davao City.

"Stand firm," the handcuffed preacher said to followers as police ushered him into the courtroom.

Aged at least 74, he wore a black face mask, dark sunglasses, and a bullet-proof vest and helmet over an orange prison shirt.

Quiboloy faces life in prison in the Philippines if found guilty of human trafficking in a case involving the alleged use of women and child sect members to sell goods and raise funds for his church.

A US grand jury has separately indicted Quiboloy for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, sex trafficking of children, and bulk cash smuggling.

The 2021 US indictment alleges women were recruited as personal assistants for Quiboloy to prepare his meals, clean his residence, give him massages, and have sex with him.