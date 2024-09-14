2 rescued Quiboloy victims willing to testify

Two rescued victims of alleged sex slavery of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy have expressed willingness to testify against the cult leader, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

PNP Spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo, said the two victims are willing to issue sworn statements, while others remain hesitant because their parents are still inside the compound.

"At least two (alleged victims) are very willing to execute their own statements. But there are others who are scared because their parents are still inside the compound," Fajardo said.

She added that the PNP is also treating the situation delicately, to protect the identities of the children.

"We are careful in giving out additional details because the identities of these children may be compromised," Fajardo said.

She also believes that parents of these victims should also be held accountable.

"Personally, I do not understand why a parent would turn a blind eye to what's happening to their child in the name of faith. No parent should allow an individual to use their child to say that they serving the children of God. That's not supposed to happen," Fajardo said.