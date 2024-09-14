2 rescued Quiboloy victims willing to testify

Two rescued victims of alleged sex slavery of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy have expressed willingness to testify against the cult leader, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.
PNP Spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo, said the two victims are willing to issue sworn statements, while others remain hesitant because their parents are still inside the compound.
"At least two (alleged victims) are very willing to execute their own statements. But there are others who are scared because their parents are still inside the compound," Fajardo said.
She added that the PNP is also treating the situation delicately, to protect the identities of the children.
"We are careful in giving out additional details because the identities of these children may be compromised," Fajardo said.
She also believes that parents of these victims should also be held accountable.
"Personally, I do not understand why a parent would turn a blind eye to what's happening to their child in the name of faith. No parent should allow an individual to use their child to say that they serving the children of God. That's not supposed to happen," Fajardo said.
Quiboloy, a self-styled “Appointed Son of God” was accused of trafficking female KOJC members, some as young as 12 years old, to sell goods and raise funds for the church. Some have accused him of molestation, alleging the pastor said it was their way to heaven.
He surrendered this month, just weeks after police raided the KOJC Compound for a couple of weeks and rescued alleged abuse victims as young as 12 years old.
Quiboloy also pleaded not guilty to qualified human trafficking raps against him in the inquest proceedings over the weekend.
Fajardo said they also be looking into requesting assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to help with the case.