P200M in smuggled cigs seized in QC, Caloocan

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (CIDG-AFCCU), in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), reported the confiscation of over P197 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in raids conducted on 12 September 2024 in Quezon City and Caloocan City.
Following the directive of PNP Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to intensify efforts against smuggling and illegal trade, CIDG-AFCCU, with BIR personnel, launched the operations under BIR Mission Orders.
In Quezon City, a raid at 61 Balingasa Street, Balintawak, resulted in the arrest of one Chinese and two Filipino nationals, and the seizure of 1,729,248 packs of cigarettes, including brands such as FarStar, Mighty Red, Marlboro, Camel, and Milano, valued at P184.3 million.
Later, a second raid at a warehouse on F. Roxas Street, Caloocan City, led to the confiscation of 170 boxes of illicit cigarettes, including Fortune, Camel, and Modern Green, valued at P12.8 million.
CIDG Chief P/Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco commended the operation, stating, “This operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s economy. We will not cease our efforts until these smuggling syndicates are brought to justice, dahil ang gusto ng pulis ligtas ka!”