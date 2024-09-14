P200M in smuggled cigs seized in QC, Caloocan

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (CIDG-AFCCU), in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), reported the confiscation of over P197 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in raids conducted on 12 September 2024 in Quezon City and Caloocan City.

Following the directive of PNP Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to intensify efforts against smuggling and illegal trade, CIDG-AFCCU, with BIR personnel, launched the operations under BIR Mission Orders.

In Quezon City, a raid at 61 Balingasa Street, Balintawak, resulted in the arrest of one Chinese and two Filipino nationals, and the seizure of 1,729,248 packs of cigarettes, including brands such as FarStar, Mighty Red, Marlboro, Camel, and Milano, valued at P184.3 million.