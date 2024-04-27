Go backs graphic health warnings vs E-cigs, vapes

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has voiced strong support for the implementation of graphic health warnings (GHWs) on electronic cigarettes and vapes, a measure set to take effect on 12 May, as announced by the Department of Health (DoH).

“I look forward to the full and faithful implementation of the policy on graphic health warnings on vapes that the Department of Health is poised to implement this coming 12 May,” Go said.

He highlighted the necessity of similar measures on tobacco products in accordance with RA 10643 or the Graphics Health Warnings Law; as well as RA 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act; and ra 11346 which amends the National Internal Revenue Code that increases the excise tax on tobacco products and impose excise tax on heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

The policy, in accordance with these laws, requires that GHWs cover half of the vape packaging, graphically depicting the health risks associated with vaping, such as lung damage and dry mouth. These warnings are part of a broader effort to communicate the dangers of nicotine and non-nicotine vape products to consumers.

“As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, I will continue to support specific government measures to protect the health and lives of our people and policies that will advance their welfare,” Go added, underscoring his commitment to public health.

Go, the Senate Committee on Finance vice chairperson has likewise supported infrastructure and community development projects in various parts of the country to improve public service delivery and promote inclusive development.

One of these initiatives is the new tourism plaza in Baroy, Lanao del Norte. Go personally participated in the blessing and turnover ceremony last Thursday, 25 April, underscoring his active involvement in the region’s development. Mayor Grelina Lim hosted the event, which drew attendees from various sectors of the municipality.

During the ceremony, Go expressed his pleasure at seeing the project come to fruition. His role was crucial in securing the funding necessary for the plaza, reflecting his commitment to enhancing public spaces nationwide.

Meanwhile, Go addressed over 5,000 barangay officials at the 12th Provincial Barangay Congress in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, affirming his commitment to enhancing local governance through legislative support and collaboration with grassroots leaders.

The event, hosted by the Provincial Liga ng mga Barangay Federation President Joseph Neri and the provincial government led by Gov. Imelda Dimaporo at the Mindanao Civic Center, saw the attendance of officials from 462 barangays, where Go emphasized the critical role of local leaders in community development.