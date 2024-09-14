P17.6-M uncertified products seized

The Task Force Kalasag of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has confiscated P17.6 million worth of uncertified products during a five-day enforcement in Davao del Sur and Davao del Norte.

Conducted from 2 to 6 September, the task force confiscated a total of 7,441 uncertified products across the region.

Most of the illegal items seized were lead-acid batteries and tires for automotive vehicles, valued at over P14 million.

The confiscated products lacked the Philippine Standard (PS) markings and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers, manufacturer, and other product-related information in violation of Department Administrative Order 02:2007.

“While we protect our businesses, consumer safety remains our priority. This accomplishment of Task Force Kalasag reflects the DTI’s strong commitment to removing potentially hazardous products from the market,” said DTI Acting Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

Further, Secretary Roque underscored the necessity of enforcing technical regulations to maintain market integrity.

“These uncertified products not only pose harm but also undermine fair competition. By enforcing strict standards, we create a level playing field for legitimate businesses that adhere to regulations. This aligns with our vision of Bagong Pilipinas where we foster a safe and just environment for both businesses and consumers,” she underlined.

During the enforcement, 50 out of the 198 firms monitored in Davao were issued with a Notice of Violation, and the owners of the firms were given 48 hours from receipt of the notice to submit a written explanation of their non-compliance.

DTI Fair Trade Group supervising head Assistant Secretary Agaton Teodoro Uvero highlighted the significance of nationwide monitoring and enforcement.

“Through this expanded monitoring and enforcement across regions, we ensure that Filipinos remain confident in our role in safeguarding their rights and well-being. These initiatives send a clear message that non-compliance with technical regulations will not be tolerated,” he said.

Task Force Kalasag, spearheaded by the DTI-FTG’s Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau, has seized 428,267 uncertified products valued at over P240 million in just five months.