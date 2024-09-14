ESPORTS

Omega gets even with Aurora in second half of MPL regular season

Omega evened the score with fan-favorite Aurora in the second half of the regular season following a hard-fought win on Week 5, Day 3 of MPL PH Season 14 this Sunday at Green Sun in Makati.

Led by team captain Ch4knu, Andoryuuu, Uk1r, Ryota, and Jowm, Omega leaned on an unorthodox Bellerick pick in Game 1 and solid teamwork in Game 3 to avenge their loss in the first half of the regular season, emerging victorious by 3-1.

"It was our trip in ranked game. He does not lose in ranked games so I said let's use him," said Ch4knu when asked of the decision-making to use Bellerick in the series.

Earlier in the day, two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren started the second half of the season with a 2-1 victory over the winless TNC Pro Team to maintain the no. 2 spot on the ladder.

