Aurora gives top seed Omega first loss; Renejay commends Ch4knu

MPL newcomer Aurora gave Omega its first taste of defeat in the regular season of MPL Season 14 on Week 2 Day 3 of the league this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati City.

With roamer Renejay calling the shots, Aurora went toe-to-toe with the previously unbeaten Omega in Games 1 and 2 before totally shutting them down in Game 3.

On the brink of closing the series in the second stanza, Omega had to rely on its team captain Ch4knu's heroics to extend the series.

"Ch4knu did really well. After that game [2] we talked to each other. We made wrong decisions that were vital which was why we could not finish," Renejay said about Game 2.

"For me, he (Ch4knu) is a really good player. I am speechless with his performance he earned my respect. Maybe I am just a little better."

It was Aurora's third win in four games, as they bounced back from a 0-2 sweep defeat at the hands of Falcons AP Bren yesterday.