NNIC absorbs MIAA employees as SMC takes over NAIA ops

The Ramon Ang-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) formally took over the maintenance and operation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Saturday, as part of the P144 billion modernization program of the country’s main gateway.

As a result, some of the organic employees of the NAIA’s former operator, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), will lose their jobs as some departments or offices will be dissolved or abolished.

However, MIAA general manager Eric Ines said they will help retrenched workers “by relocating them to other offices, or we will endorse them to other government offices because they are all civil service-eligible.”

Ines said 429 out of 1,200 organic employees were accommodated by NNIC after filing application, while the rest opted to stay with MIAA.

“Those who were absorbed by NNIC will receive a separation incentive pay from MIAA, which is required by law through Executive Order 150,” Ines said.