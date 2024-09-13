NNIC takes over NAIA operation, maintenance

Today Saturday, 14 September, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will formally hand over the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) which won the bid to rehabilitate and operate the country’s main gateway.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines said several divisions and offices will be dissolved or abolished, which may impact certain organic personnel. Since they are all civil-service qualified, the MIAA has an obligation to assist them by transferring or recommending them to other government offices and agencies.

Ines said 429 of the 1,200 organic personnel were accepted by NNIC, while the rest chose to stay with MIAA. Employees who were accepted by NNIC would receive separation incentive pay from MIAA, as required by an executive order.

He said the MIAA Fire and Rescue and Medical departments were transferred to NNIC, while the MIAA Administration and Finance, Airport Police, Engineering, and Operations departments will remain with MIAA.

Meanwhile, NNIC is negotiating with all contractual employees, including building attendants and security guards, who currently have contracts with MIAA.

Ines said it was agreed that ongoing projects such as taxiway improvements, runway lights, additional immigration counters at NAIA Terminal 3, and the waterproofing at NAIA Terminal 2 would be finished by MIAA.

He said that as of May this year, the MIAA had turned over 75 percent of its earnings from operations and leased lands to the National Treasury.

Ines explained that after the official turnover of all NAIA terminals to NNIC, the MIAA will operate as a “regulator” that will monitor the NNIC to ensure that it complies with the terms and conditions of the contract.

In order to prevent a disruption in operations, the public was reassured by Angelito Alvarez, NNIC incoming general manager, that modifications will be implemented “gradually and methodically” and that “business as usual” will be maintained at all NAIA terminals.