Neighbors boost territorial defense

The Philippine Army and its Indonesian counterpart wrapped up a training activity in Maguindanao del Norte to bolster their respective capabilities in territorial defense operations.

In statement on Saturday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said 19 Philippine Army personnel from the 6th Infantry Division and 15 Indonesian Army members from Tentara Nasional Indonesia, Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) participated in the six-day training dubbed Philindo Strike IV-2024 that focused on battlespace management, employment of owned assets and other capabilities and interoperability and synchronization of assets.

Dema-ala said the activity officially wrapped up in a ceremonial event at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on 2 September.

“TA Philindo Strike IV-2024 — an agreed-to activity during the 29th Indonesia-Philippines Army Working Group Meeting — bolstered cooperation and enhanced both armies’ capabilities for territorial defense operations through brigade-level mission planning in the context of implementing counter-terrorism measures and preventing cross-border terrorism,” Dema-ala said.

In an open forum following the conclusion of the training, Dema-ala said participants “emphasized the importance of enhancing the war-fighting skills and capabilities on combined operations through brigade-level mission planning.”

They also tackled some table-top exercises and strengthened the bilateral relationship between the Philippine and Indonesian armies, he added.