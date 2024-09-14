METRO

Makati Police nab rape suspect

A rape suspect was apprehended by Makati City police in a warrant service operation conducted just after midnight on Friday.

Southern Police District Director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete reported that the operation took place at around 12:15 AM on 13 September 2024 at Araro Street, corner Casino Street, Brgy. Palanan, Makati City.

The suspect, identified as "Russel," a 24-year-old rider and Makati resident, was arrested by the Warrant and Subpoena Unit of the Makati City police. The arrest was made under a warrant for Rape, pursuant to Paragraph 1 (A), Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 8353. The warrant, issued by Hon. Rosario Ester Balgos Orda-Caise of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 234, Makati City, is associated with criminal case no. 24-01794 and was issued on 29 July 2024 with no bail recommended.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Makati City Police Station, awaiting further orders from the court.

