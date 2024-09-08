Makati boosts free maintenance, medical benefits

The local government of Makati City has intensified its efforts to provide better services to its citizens as it invested over P8 billion to provide free maintenance medicines to thousands of residents.

Mayor Abby Binay announced on Sunday that the program — which began in 2017 — has seen a steady increase in beneficiaries over the years. As of July 2024, the program has served over 241,000 patients.

“We want to ease the worries of patients and their families over the cost of maintenance medicines,” Binay said.

“This program demonstrates our commitment to the health and well-being of Makatizens,” she added.

The free medicine program covers a wide range of conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol, enlarged prostate, gout, cough and colds, sexually transmitted infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, seizure disorder, allergy, ulcer, vertigo, gastrointestinal problems and other diseases.

Multivitamins, oral and injectable contraceptives and insulin are also given for free.

“Our focus has always been accessible healthcare for all,” Binay said.

“By ensuring that everyone has access to the necessary medications without financial burden, we aim to improve the quality of life and reduce the incidence of preventable diseases,” she added.

The free medicine program is part of Makati’s comprehensive health strategy, which includes preventive care, chronic disease management, and emergency medical services.