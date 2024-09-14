Lopez tells grads: Embrace justice, integrity, excellence

Supreme Court Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez urged the law graduates of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) to embrace justice, integrity and excellence as guiding principles for their lives and careers.

He delivered this message during the 56th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on 6 September.

Lopez was also conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Administration, Law and Public Service by PLM, where the Justice used to teach.

He said that the principles of justice, integrity and excellence, which have been central to his career “are not just abstract concepts; they are the pillars upon which you can build a life of purpose and significance.”

The SC justice challenged the graduates not to be silent in the face of injustice.

“In moments of ethical dilemma, choose the path that upholds fairness and equality. Remember that justice is not always easy, but it is always right.”

Lopez also shared his experience as a city councilor, Manila city prosecutor, and an associate justice of the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, stressing the importance of integrity.

He urged the graduates to resist taking shortcuts, bending the rules, or compromising their principles for expediency.

Finally, the Justice emphasized how excellence requires hard work, persistence and a willingness to learn from mistakes.

“When you strive for excellence, you do not only achieve personal success; you also contribute to the betterment of society.”

Lopez closed his message by urging the graduates to give back to the city and the country.