Kanlaon spews over 10K tons of sulfur dioxide

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday said that Kanlaon spewed 10,880 tons of sulfur dioxide within 24 hours.

In its latest advisory, five volcanic earthquakes and obscured plumes were also monitored in the volcano, whose edifice is inflated.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increasing unrest, indicating there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruptions, according to Phivolcs.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano is restricted.

Hence, the public is warned against possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.