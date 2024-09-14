Hopson's quadruple lifts Converge past Dyip

Converge import Scotty Hopson became the hero once again after draining a clutch four-point shot to beat Terrafirma, 100-99, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hopson converted his long-range shot with 2.1 seconds left in the game for a slim one-point lead, 100-99, in the game.

Kevin Ferrer failed to convert his own quadruple in the dying seconds, and the Dyip remain winless in eight games in Group A.

Schonny Winston scored 19 points as Converge sits at fourth place with a 4-4 win-loss record.