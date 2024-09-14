SPORTS

Hopson's quadruple lifts Converge past Dyip

Import Scotty Hopson will be a marked man when TNT faces Converge in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday.
Photograph COURTESY OF PBA
Converge import Scotty Hopson became the hero once again after draining a clutch four-point shot to beat Terrafirma, 100-99, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hopson converted his long-range shot with 2.1 seconds left in the game for a slim one-point lead, 100-99, in the game.

Kevin Ferrer failed to convert his own quadruple in the dying seconds, and the Dyip remain winless in eight games in Group A.

Schonny Winston scored 19 points as Converge sits at fourth place with a 4-4 win-loss record.

