Lassiter becomes No. 2 in PBA three-point shooting list

San Miguel Beer guard Marcio Lassiter moved up to No. 2 on the Philippine Basketball Association's (PBA) all-time three-point shooting list during the squad's 119-114 win over NLEX in their Governors' Cup match at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Lassiter now needs just eight more triples to surpass former TNT player Jimmy Alapag, who has 1,250 triples to his name.

Lassiter fired 17 points with a 4-of-7 shooting clip, bringing his total career triples to 1,243 and surpassing PBA legend and San Miguel legend Allan Caidic.