Duran Duran bash: ‘No cost to gov’t’

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday defended President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. from allegations he threw a lavish private party and concert at a Pasay City hotel to celebrate his 67th birthday.

In a statement, the PCO said Marcos attended a party thrown by his old friends “after a tiring day filled with official engagements” and “to his surprise and appreciation” Duran Duran performed for him.

Duran Duran is a popular 1980s English rock band.

“After a tiring day filled with official engagements, he attended a party thrown by his old friends at a hotel in Pasay, and to his surprise and appreciation, music was provided by Duran Duran,” the PCO said, in response to a vlogger’s claim.

The PCO said the party was “at no cost to the government.”

It noted that Marcos “celebrated his birthday with his signature compassion for the needy and the sick, and his deep appreciation for the farmers who feed the nation.”

P328M up for release

Over the weekend, Marcos said the government will shoulder the expenses of patients confined in Level 3 public hospitals nationwide, with around P328 million to be released to 22 tertiary hospitals to cover the medical expenses of patients who are confined and undergoing treatment.

“He ordered the payment of the bills incurred that day by qualified patients in third-level DoH hospitals,” the PCO said.

It also highlighted that Marcos “traveled hundreds of kilometers to grant farmers” a gift of debt condonation and “a new financing program that will boost farm yields and farmers’ incomes.”