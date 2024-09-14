Bolick, Fajardo get scribes’ nod

Robert Bolick, June Mar Fajardo, and the thrilling Game 6 of the Philippine Cup finals between Meralco and San Miguel Beer are among those to be cited in the 30th Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Press Corps Awards Night set on 24 September at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Bolick, the prolific shooting guard of NLEX, is hailed as the Season 48 Scoring Champion, Fajardo will be honored with the Order of Merit, and the Beermen and Bolts share together the award for the Game of the Season.

The 32-year-old Bolick averaged 25.3 points to lead the league in scoring in his first season with the Road Warriors after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with Northport for Don Trollano.

His season average was the highest among locals over the last 11 seasons since Gary David posted 25.8 points per game for Powerade during the 2011-12 season, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo on the other hand, receives his third Order of Merit honor from the group that regularly covers the PBA beat after previously being cited for the award in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The San Miguel big man twice emerged as recipient of the PBAPC-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week honor in a tie with Arvin Tolentino of Northport and Jason Perkins of Phoenix.

But Fajardo’s citations came at the most crucial stretch of San Miguel’s campaign during the week of the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals (24 to 28 January) and the Philippine Cup playoffs (15 to 19 March), respectively, allowing him to edge out Perkins and Tolentino for the honor.

Fajardo, the league’s only eighth time Most Valuable Player, also figured prominently in the Game of the Season where he exchanged clutch play against Chris Newsome in the waning moments of Game 6 the All-Filipino Cup title series between the Beermen and the Bolts.

In a surprise twist, the 34-year-old Fajardo buried a stunning basket from beyond the arc off a broken play to tie the game at 78-all with 3.3 seconds remaining, capping the Beermen’s comeback from 17 points down, including 10 in the final five minutes.

Meralco though, dug deep into its bag of tricks and responded big time behind the hang-time jumper of Newsome to take the win and give the Bolts their first PBA championship in franchise history.