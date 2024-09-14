With the present salary of public school teachers, I wonder what the current education secretary’s plan or strategy is to uplift the lives of teachers today.

Just recently, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order 64 that ensures salary increases for government employees through fair compensation. Teacher groups, however, continue to demand a wage hike.

Mr. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Manalang Angara, a lawyer and politician, currently serves as the 39th secretary of education. He was appointed in July 2024.

Mr. Sonny Angara was a senator when he proposed a wage hike for teachers. Now that he is the secretary of education, he may well consider the proposal to either raise the entry level pay of teachers from Salary Grade 11 to 15 or 19, or grant them a P15,000 across-the-board salary increase.

But, according to Angara, increasing tutors’ pay by P15,000 would entail an enormous amount. Raising the teachers’ wages whether by salary grade or across the board would cost the government between P400 billion and P500 billion.

Angara said the government, with all its competing financing needs, is having difficulty raising funds for salary increases for government employees. Nonetheless, he said, the teachers are grateful because they have the Salary Standardization Law 6 under EO 64 which the President announced.

Before Angara took the helm at the DepEd, he expressed confidence there would be an increase in teachers’ salaries in the next few years. He admitted, however, the process would not be easy.

He noted that there are about one million educators in the country, apart from the millions of other government employees who are also asking for a salary increase.

***

Meanwhile, the Saint Michael Archangel Technological Institute (SMATI) in Malabon City has been a beacon of hope for students seeking a quality education despite financial challenges. Dedicated to offering both free and affordable education, the institute is a vital resource for underprivileged families in the area, particularly for those in senior high school and TESDA-accredited vocational programs.

Through the efforts of Mr. Victor Columbus Canta, the school president, and Mr. Jenny Absalon in focusing on affordable education, SMATI wishes to break the cycle of poverty and open the doors to opportunities for the young people — which for them is a VOCATION. For many, especially the graduates, this institution serves as a stepping stone toward a brighter and more secure future.

May this humble act of service for the young people continue to be an inspiring force in empowering the community through accessible learning. May Saint Michael the Archangel pray for us!

***

The Secular Oblates of the Holy Family led by Rev. Dr. James Philip Monserate, OHF, PhD, will be celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Peñafrancia from 25 to 27 September at the Saint Peter Parish, Shrine of Leaders, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City with a Triduum Mass at 6 in the evening on the dates specified. This coincides with the founding anniversary of the Secular Oblates of the Holy Family canonically founded by the Most Reverend Emmanuel C. Trance DD, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Catarman.

A belated happy 76th birthday to General Edgar B. Aglipay and regards to all who belong to PMA “Matatag” Class of 1971.