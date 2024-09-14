Agri camp for youth offenders eyed

An agricultural camp is being eyed by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council, for children in conflict with the law (CICL) at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City.

It was tackled during a recent meeting at the National Headquarters of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, where the three agencies focused on a proposed usufruct agreement to facilitate the AgriCamp’s establishment.

Usufruct refers to the legal right to use and enjoy the benefits or profits of something belonging to another party.

The meeting was presided by BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr.

The proposed usufruct agreement would allocate 10 hectares for the development of facilities and an additional 140 hectares for the training farm, setting the groundwork for the AgriCamp aimed at rehabilitating CICLs.

The initiative reflects the ongoing cooperation between BuCor and DSWD to create effective rehabilitation solutions, offering better opportunities for CICLs.