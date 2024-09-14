A paradise poised for journeys

Manila: The heart of the Philippines

Explore the rich history of the stunning capital against the backdrop of Spanish colonial architecture and modern skyscrapers. Intramuros, the famed “Walled City,” transports visitors back to the 16th century. Quaint cafes and ancient churches line the streets, offering a glimpse into Manila’s vibrant past.

Head to ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, the first ibis brand of Accor in the Philippines. This stylish hotel stands out with its convenient location and energetic atmosphere. The hotel offers a one-of-a-kind experience, where every location tells its own story through bold, imaginative design. At ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, the spirit of the iconic Araneta Coliseum — one of Asia’s largest indoor arenas — comes alive right next door. From the moment guests step inside, they are immersed in a world of dynamic energy, surrounded by vibrant artwork that captures the pulsating history of the coliseum.

Novotel Manila Araneta City is the ultimate destination for families and friends to spend quality time in a relaxed atmosphere. Both hotels are just a two-minute walk away are renowned shopping haven Gateway Malls, and iconic entertainment venues. Host your next meetings or milestone in the area’s largest convention center, which can sit up to 1500 persons with its one-of-a-kind built-in advanced visual display (LED wall) taking your indoor events up a notch. At night, enjoy signature cocktails at the poolside of 6th Manila, or feast on well-curated international buffet of the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Food Exchange Manila.

For those seeking a blend of business and leisure, Novotel Suites Manila At Acqua in Mandaluyong city offers convenience with its location in a redeveloped riverfront commercial area. Surrounded by major business districts, premium shopping malls and high-end restaurants, it provides an ideal setting for both work and relaxation.