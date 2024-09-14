A paradise poised for journeys

The Philippines is setting its sights on becoming a tourism powerhouse in Asia. This vision is fueled by the introduction of exciting travel promotions and a rich tapestry of cultural experiences.
With over 7,000 islands, the archipelago boasts some of the world’s most stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant marine life, making it a haven for beach lovers and diving enthusiasts. The country’s diverse landscapes feature lush mountains, verdant rice terraces, and pristine waterfalls, providing endless opportunities for exploration and outdoor activities.
Here are the top four destinations in The Philippines and how to best explore the stunning archipelago.
Manila: The heart of the Philippines
Explore the rich history of the stunning capital against the backdrop of Spanish colonial architecture and modern skyscrapers. Intramuros, the famed “Walled City,” transports visitors back to the 16th century. Quaint cafes and ancient churches line the streets, offering a glimpse into Manila’s vibrant past.
Head to ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, the first ibis brand of Accor in the Philippines. This stylish hotel stands out with its convenient location and energetic atmosphere. The hotel offers a one-of-a-kind experience, where every location tells its own story through bold, imaginative design. At ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, the spirit of the iconic Araneta Coliseum — one of Asia’s largest indoor arenas — comes alive right next door. From the moment guests step inside, they are immersed in a world of dynamic energy, surrounded by vibrant artwork that captures the pulsating history of the coliseum.
Novotel Manila Araneta City is the ultimate destination for families and friends to spend quality time in a relaxed atmosphere. Both hotels are just a two-minute walk away are renowned shopping haven Gateway Malls, and iconic entertainment venues. Host your next meetings or milestone in the area’s largest convention center, which can sit up to 1500 persons with its one-of-a-kind built-in advanced visual display (LED wall) taking your indoor events up a notch. At night, enjoy signature cocktails at the poolside of 6th Manila, or feast on well-curated international buffet of the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Food Exchange Manila.
For those seeking a blend of business and leisure, Novotel Suites Manila At Acqua in Mandaluyong city offers convenience with its location in a redeveloped riverfront commercial area. Surrounded by major business districts, premium shopping malls and high-end restaurants, it provides an ideal setting for both work and relaxation.
Cebu: The gateway of a thousand journeys
A short flight from Manila lies Cebu, a captivating island with 167 surrounding islands and islets. Beyond historical sites and vibrant nightlife, Cebu caters to eco-adventurers — visitors can explore cascading waterfalls teeming with exotic plant life, witness rare birds soaring through the sky, or marvel at the dazzling coral reefs teeming with marine life. While in Cebu, don’t miss visiting the Magellan’s Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, and the Cebu Taoist Temple. For nature enthusiasts, a trip to Kawasan Falls or a trek up Osmeña Peak is a must.
Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu is a 5-star Mediterranean-inspired beachfront resort offers thrilling water sports, expansive marine life, and refreshing dips in the pool or sea. The resort is also home to the popular Ibiza Beach Club, known for its nightly live performances and award-winning Balearic-inspired 15-course grill.
Boracay: The island paradise
Boracay, a world-renowned island paradise, needs no introduction. Powdery white sand beaches, crystal-clear azure waters, and breathtaking sunsets create a picture-perfect postcard scene. Unwind on the beach, explore nearby islets on an island-hopping tour, or delve into the underwater world with exciting diving and snorkelling opportunities. In Boracay, enjoy the vibrant nightlife at White Beach, take a boat trip to Puka Beach, and experience the thrilling Ariel’s Point cliff diving. For an adventurous experience, visit the scenic Mount Luho.
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay is an excellent choice. Set amid a lush tropical landscape with an exceptional semi-private beach, this Green Globe certified resort offers indulgence with its massive multi-level pool, serene spa, and various water sports activities. The resort’s kids’ club and playground area make it perfect for families.
Clark: The adventure capital
Clark is a lively cosmopolitan hub is brimming with adventures, making it the destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. Dive into excitement at Aqua Planet Water Park, one of the largest water parks in Asia, or relax and rejuvenate at Puning Hot Spring while surrounded by stunning landscapes. Embark on a thrilling hike to the crater lake of the famous Mount Pinatubo, known for its breath-taking views and adventurous trails.
Swissôtel Clark is ideal for families, solo travellers, and business visitors, the hotel offers stunning views of the city and its surrounding rolling hills. Each room is bathed in natural light, providing dramatic sunrise and sunset vistas. The hotel’s prime location is near many golf courses and popular attractions such as the Clark Museum, Aqua Planet Water Park, Dinosaur Island, Puning Hot Spring, and the Angeles City.
Whether visitors are exploring the historic streets of Manila, the vibrant marine life of Cebu, the idyllic beaches of Boracay, or the adventurous activities in Clark, the Philippines offers something for every traveller.