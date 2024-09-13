We are paw-mily

Lara Antonio shared on social media over the weekend her unfortunate experience at Balay Dako Restaurant in Tagaytay. Her issue? Yoda, the Aspin, was not allowed to dine with his “paw-mily.”

Antonio, who wrote that she had dined with Yoda previously at Balay Dako, wrote that she knew it was a pet-friendly establishment. Antonio said that during her recent visit, the front-of-house (FOH) staff only told her to buy diapers for her pets so that they would be allowed entry.

Balay Dako has admitted that it “understands the importance of accommodating pets” and is a “company that loves animals,” but added that, since it is a restaurant, it also has to consider the safety of its guests.

“We are currently reviewing our policy to ensure it is clear, fair and balances the needs of both pet owners and non-pet owners,” Balay Dako said. The restaurant will also provide better training and guidance for its staff members in terms of implementing restaurant policies.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) urged establishments to be “mindful of their practices” and to “ensure that their policies reflect genuine inclusivity.”

The family that eats together

The dilemma some furparents face on family days is whether their furbabies can come along. And, although we would like to believe that our furbabies are the cutest, most

well-behaved and well-mannered doggos in the world (and that might be true) — bringing them along into restaurants, malls or other similar establishments is a “privilege” we enjoy and that is offered to us by the establishments — it is not a “right” that we have.

Restaurants, in particular, may be more careful about allowing pets because there are all sorts of customers dining — and, although it is hard for pet-lovers to believe, there are people who aren’t fond of pets and don’t appreciate dining with them.

Pawrents are grateful for the many dining places that have become pet-friendly — places that offer outdoor service — making it easier than ever for the doggo to tag along at paw-mily mealtimes.

So, whether you’re visiting a local restaurant or one-of-the-friendly hotels or staycation places that allow pets — here are a eight pet-tiquette rules (that have guided me through the years) — so you don’t make other guests uncomfortable.

‘PET-IQUETTE’

Be polite and prepared (to be told that pets are not allowed). “It is important that you are prepared and polite, and you should do your best to anticipate potential problems,” said vet Doc Gab. “There are all sorts of people eating out — more so on the weekends, and they may not want to be seated next to a furbaby.”

Know the restaurant (Make a reservation). Some restaurants are better suited for dog diners than others. Casual dining and places with outdoor seating are the best places.

It’s also important to keep other human customers in mind. While your dog may be well-trained, diners at other tables may not know how to deal with dogs, may be allergic, or worse, may have a fear of dogs. It’s best to pick a restaurant known for being dog-friendly or one that allows for plenty of space between diners.

It is a good idea to call ahead to clarify its policies and make reservations. Perhaps, if the restaurant is out of town and pet-friendly — maybe the restaurant might be able to set up an outdoor space for your paw-mily so that your doggo can also enjoy the meal.

Know your dog (outside of the home). Dogs are like little kids when put in “unfamiliar” situations. So, it is good to know your dog’s personality and training. Because no matter how well-behaved your doggo is at home, not all dogs have a temperament well-suited to dining in public.

They are easily startled, some don’t do well with strangers, others bark a lot, are high-energy or need a lot of attention and are more likely to have a difficult time in any public space, especially in closed places like a restaurant.

Dog size matters

Large dogs have large teeth — even if they are “gentle giants,” they may frighten other diners. Small dogs may get overwhelmed or scared. “Just because your dog is small doesn’t mean they are automatically good dining guests,” Doc Gab added.

Use a harness and a short leash

Short leashes are best as it keeps the fur baby close when eating indoors. And make sure the leash is attached to a harness. “Dogs can easily slip out of collars, so a harness gives you more control if there is anything startling or when a dog is pulling at the table,” Doc Gab added.

Or, keep the doggo in the stroller — if you have one.

Avoid sitting by children

Kids often find dogs cute or a curiosity and may not know how to interact with them. Even if your dog is good with little ones, the excitement of play or the newness of the environment may cause him to react in ways he normally wouldn’t.

Feed your dog beforehand and bring treats

Make sure your dog is fed before you head to the restaurant so he isn’t hungry, as well as bringing treats, will keep him from sneaking the fried chicken off your neighbor’s table.

Bring a comfort toy

If your dog has a special chew toy or a comfort object that will help keep him quiet, settled and occupied, bring that with you.

At the end of it all, go when the restaurant is less busy and you and your dog are more likely to have a relaxed, enjoyable experience — and so are you. Have an early breakfast, as soon as the restaurant opens, or eat an early merienda.

Restaurants are for all sorts of people. It is best to stay mindful of other customers, too. And although it might be hard, avoid the weekends.