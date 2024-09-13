Teodoro, Brawner check Palawan defense facilities

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Police (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. visited key naval facilities in Oyster Bay, Palawan to assess ongoing infrastructure developments.

In a statement on Friday, AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Teodoro and Brawner inspected the improvements made to the facilities which are “critical to enhancing the country’s external defense posture.”

“The facilities, along with projects in Balabac, are part of the priority projects ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be fast-tracked to bolster the country’s external defense capabilities,” Trinidad said.

The infrastructure projects are being developed for the country’s external defense “to protect our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Trinidad said Balabac is tagged a “future forward operating base” for the Philippine Air Force, “which will significantly extend the nation’s air defense capabilities.”

“The visit reinforces the Department of National Defense and AFP’s commitment to enhancing the Philippines’ military infrastructure and ensuring that the nation’s sovereignty is protected amid the evolving security challenges,” he added.