SMC eyes Boracay complex partner

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is actively seeking partners to help bring its ambitious 130-hectare leisure complex near Boracay to life, signaling a significant expansion of its tourism-related ventures.

The planned complex, strategically located near the Godofredo P. Ramos Airport in Caticlan, which SMC operates through a government concession, aims to capitalize on the booming tourism industry in the area.

Speaking at the recent Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines forum, SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang revealed that the company is on the lookout for a partner with expertise in large-scale resort development.

“The land in Caticlan, when we bought that from the joint venture of George Yan, was already there. However, we are not experts in resort development so I think we will find a partner to develop those sites,” Ang said.

Marriott hotel slated

Previously, SMC’s plan for the site included a 400-room hotel under the prestigious Marriott brand, alongside a range of leisure and entertainment facilities such as a convention center, ocean park and other recreational amenities.

The project, which is expected to significantly boost local tourism, was part of SMC’s original vision when it acquired a majority stake in Caticlan International Airport Development Corp. from a consortium led by businessman George Yang.

The Godofredo P. Ramos Airport, the country’s first privatized airport, serves as the main gateway to Boracay and is operated by SMC affiliate, Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp.

In another related development, the Department of Transportation, in the same forum, confirmed the planned upgrade of Kalibo Airport, which is more than 70 kilometers away from Caticlan.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the co-existence of Caticlan and Kalibo will attract more airline operators to come to Boracay.

“As we develop Kalibo Airport, we will be allowed to operate bigger airplanes. The biggest we can operate there is the Airbus A320, there might be international airlines who would like to operate there. It’s good that they would have options,” Bautista said.

“There are also other destinations in the Kalibo area that can be developed for tourism. It’s better to have longer runways so we can accommodate bigger airplanes,” he added.