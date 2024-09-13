Public warns vs. 'imported' mpox vaccines sans DOH, FDA safeguards

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday warned the public from availing of mpox vaccines allegedly “imported” from abroad.

In an advisory, the DOH noted there are organizations or invidividuals reportedly offering such vaccines.

“They have been brought into the country without the careful attention of regulatory agencies like the DOH and its Food and Drug Administration,” the DOH stressed.

Mpox vaccines require certain storage and handling conditions (i.e. cold chain). Without DOH, FDA safeguards, there is no way to assure safety and efficacy,” it added.

Previously, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa assured that he already asked the World Health Organization (WHO) for mpox vaccines once the demand stabilizes.

"I have 2,000 doses coming from our share sa WHO," he earlier said.

As of now, the bulk of mpox vaccines are currently being given to African countries to contain the mpox outbreak there.

There are currently three approved vaccines against mpox: MVA-BN smallpox vaccine, LC16m8 vaccine, and ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine.

Based on the WHO’s recommendation, populations to consider for vaccination are adults and children in a geographically defined area or community with documented risk of exposure; persons with multiple sexual contacts; health workers at risk of repeated exposure; and known contacts of persons with mpox.

"It is better to get Mpox vaccine doses in the Philippines once they are legally available, to ensure that you are getting real, safe, and effective vaccines -- and not just a false sense of security," the DOH said.