Public warned vs ‘imported’ mpox vaccines

The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday warned the public against availing of mpox vaccines allegedly “imported” from abroad.

In an advisory, the DoH noted there were organizations and invidividuals reportedly offering such vaccines.

“They have been brought into the country without the careful attention of regulatory agencies like the DoH and its Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the DoH said.

“Mpox vaccines require special storage and handling (i.e. cold chain). Without DoH FDA safeguards, there is no way to assure safety and efficacy,” it added.

Earlier, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa assured that he had asked the World Health Organization (WHO) for mpox vaccines once the demand stabilized.

“I have 2,000 doses coming from our share from the WHO,” he said.

At this time, the bulk of mpox vaccines are being delivered to African countries to contain the mpox outbreak there.

There are currently three approved vaccines against mpox — MVA-BN smallpox vaccine, LC16m8 vaccine, and ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine.

Based on the WHO’s recommendation, populations to consider for vaccination are adults and children in a geographically defined area or community with documented risk of exposure; persons with multiple sexual contacts; health workers at risk of repeated exposure; and known contacts of persons with mpox.