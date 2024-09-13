Pacquiaos proclaim local slate for 2025 polls

GENERAL SANTOS CITY—Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and her brother-in-law, former Senator Manny Pacquiao, have formally declared their local slate for the May 2025 midterm elections.

At a gathering at the Family Country Hotel, the boxing legend expressed his full support for his sister-in-law’s reelection bid. He also officiated the induction of new members of the People's Champ Movement (PCM), the regional party he founded.

Pacquiao himself will be running for a Senate seat.

In Sarangani Province, the former senator announced the official PCM candidates, led by his brother, Governor Rogelio Pacquiao, who is seeking reelection. Sarangani Lone District Representative Steve Solon is also running for a second term, with former Kiamba town mayor Danny Martinez Jr. vying for the vice governorship. Local mayoral candidates for the seven municipalities in Sarangani were also introduced to PCM members.

In General Santos City, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao is aiming for a second term. She introduced her slate, which includes Dr. Orlando Acharon, a three-term councilor, as her running mate for vice mayor. The PCM's lineup for city councilors features experienced officials such as City Administrator Attorney Franklin Gacal, Mayor’s Chief of Staff Shandee Llido, and councilors Beth Bagonoc, Virgie Tiongson, and Dominador Lagare Jr. New candidates George Anas, Joaquin David Reyes, Joey Dinopol, Aying Acharon, Jay Natividad, and Richard Casabuena are also part of the slate.

City Administrator Franklin Gacal expressed confidence in the PCM's united front, focused on better governance and development for General Santos City. Meanwhile, the opposition led by former Mayor Ronnel Rivera and current Vice Mayor Rosalita Nunez, under the Regional Communities Reforms Initiatives (RCRI), has yet to announce its candidates for the 2025 elections.

The upcoming midterm elections are expected to be a competitive contest between PCM and RCRI, as the latter has committed to addressing alleged corruption within city hall.